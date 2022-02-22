Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 4,000 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 197.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 91,268 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth $2,009,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $2,068,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth $29,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.