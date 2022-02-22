Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $1.35 Million Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Arch Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

ARCH opened at $113.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $125.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.99.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 106.98% and a net margin of 15.29%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARCH shares. StockNews.com raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

