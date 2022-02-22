PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBTHF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PointsBet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PointsBet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PointsBet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get PointsBet alerts:

Shares of PointsBet stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. PointsBet has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.