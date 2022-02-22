PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) shares traded down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.36. 18,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 12,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PointsBet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PointsBet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PointsBet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

