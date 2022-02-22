Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,511.81

Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,511.81 ($34.16) and traded as low as GBX 2,154.09 ($29.30). Polar Capital Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 2,160 ($29.38), with a volume of 262,055 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,466.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,511.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78.

Polar Capital Technology Trust

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

