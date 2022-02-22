Polkadex Tops 24 Hour Volume of $705,077.00 (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Polkadex has a market cap of $32.49 million and $705,077.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $5.43 or 0.00014286 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00042857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.84 or 0.06894822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,082.12 or 1.00146823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00046382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00049828 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 5,980,965 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars.

