PolkaDomain (NAME) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolkaDomain has traded down 28% against the US dollar. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $451,671.36 and $263.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolkaDomain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.82 or 0.06936805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,874.82 or 0.99790283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00047042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00050136 BTC.

About PolkaDomain

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,100 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaDomain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaDomain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaDomain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaDomain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.