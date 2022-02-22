Polkadot (DOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.13 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Polkadot has a total market cap of $16.13 billion and $1.02 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polkadot has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.33 or 0.00043021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.82 or 0.06936805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,874.82 or 0.99790283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00047042 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00050136 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

