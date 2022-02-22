Polkalokr (LKR) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Polkalokr coin can now be bought for $0.0575 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. Polkalokr has a market cap of $1.47 million and $189,529.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.05 or 0.06854846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,834.03 or 0.99977334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049951 BTC.

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

