Polkamarkets Hits Market Capitalization of $10.87 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000583 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $10.87 million and $324,544.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00037120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00108847 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,999,665 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

