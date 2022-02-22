Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) fell 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.92 and last traded at $15.32. 2,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $17.97.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

