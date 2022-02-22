Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.73

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 13882 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

PTLO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Portillos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portillos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Portillos in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Portillos during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

