Poseidon Network Price Hits $0.0114 (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Poseidon Network has a market cap of $25.10 million and approximately $65,750.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001985 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00045883 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Coin Profile

QQQ is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official website is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poseidon Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

