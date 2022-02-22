Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) PT Raised to €15.50 at Barclays

Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from €14.00 ($15.91) to €15.50 ($17.61) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of Poste Italiane stock remained flat at $$14.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. Poste Italiane has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.
About Poste Italiane
