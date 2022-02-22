Power Index Pool Token Price Reaches $1.58 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00004160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $316,010.37 and approximately $17,076.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00042999 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.42 or 0.06866096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,991.55 or 0.99965964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00046698 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00049922 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

