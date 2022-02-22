Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) shares fell 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.13.

Get Power Solutions International alerts:

Power Solutions International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSIX)

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.