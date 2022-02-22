Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) shares fell 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.13.
Power Solutions International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSIX)
