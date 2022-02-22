PowerPool (CVP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.02 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $33.50 million and $3.02 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PowerPool Coin Profile

CVP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,044,461 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

