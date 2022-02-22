PPL Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

PPL has raised its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. PPL has a payout ratio of 93.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect PPL to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.9%.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,910,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PPL has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.08.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,479,000 after purchasing an additional 113,686 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,311,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in PPL by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 312,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $5,918,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in PPL by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 85,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

