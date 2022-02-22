PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PPL. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08. PPL has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in PPL by 11.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

