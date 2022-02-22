Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.41

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.41 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.33). Premier Oil shares last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.30), with a volume of 40,864,784 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £207.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 22.41.
About Premier Oil (LON:PMO)
Further Reading
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.