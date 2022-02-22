Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.09

Shares of Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96.
Premier Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)
