Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $128.81

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$128.81 and traded as low as C$121.53. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$121.83, with a volume of 42,596 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBH. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$148.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$123.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$128.81. The firm has a market cap of C$5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

