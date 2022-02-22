Primecoin Trading Down 64.2% Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $1.78 million and $899.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Primecoin has traded down 64.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,697,275 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.