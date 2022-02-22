Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $159.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Primerica traded as low as $133.40 and last traded at $133.70, with a volume of 15 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.20.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,914,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Primerica by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after buying an additional 109,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 15.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,859 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Primerica by 67.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after acquiring an additional 41,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.31.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

