PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,050.00

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $5,050.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.51 or 0.06956367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,878.00 or 1.00512114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050087 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.