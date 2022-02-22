Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Raised to Outperform at Cowen

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) was upgraded by Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

PRVA stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92.

In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,288 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $132,252.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,915.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.