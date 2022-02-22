Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.77

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.77 and traded as low as $19.32. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 5,300 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pro-Dex in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Pro-Dex had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 149.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 27.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

