Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.96

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.05. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 54,569 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.
About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)
Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.
