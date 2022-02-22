Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.15. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 37,600 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFIE. StockNews.com began coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $55.08 million, a P/E ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 26.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

