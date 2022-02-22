Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.15. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 37,600 shares.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFIE. StockNews.com began coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.
The stock has a market cap of $55.08 million, a P/E ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.
Profire Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFIE)
Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.
