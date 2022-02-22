Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Shares of PROF opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.05. Profound Medical has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $25.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 4,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 245,850 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

