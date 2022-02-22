Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.
Shares of PROF opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.05. Profound Medical has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $25.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24.
Profound Medical Company Profile
Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Profound Medical (PROF)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.