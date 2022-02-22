Project Inverse Price Tops $0.0223 on Top Exchanges (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $841,451.71 and $577,825.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042692 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.12 or 0.06930666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,677.21 or 0.99662477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00046924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00050088 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 57,511,552 coins and its circulating supply is 37,697,748 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

