Project TXA Hits One Day Volume of $950,438.00 (TXA)

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $950,438.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project TXA coin can now be purchased for about $2.46 or 0.00006491 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.05 or 0.06854846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,834.03 or 0.99977334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049951 BTC.

About Project TXA

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project TXA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project TXA using one of the exchanges listed above.

