ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Issues Earnings Results

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. 1,172,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,507. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 3.08. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $290,122.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,441 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

