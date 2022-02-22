ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Issues Earnings Results

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:PUMP traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $11.94. 1,172,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,507. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 3.08. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04.
In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $290,122.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
ProPetro Company Profile
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
