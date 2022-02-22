ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.44

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.44 and traded as high as $42.00. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $41.56, with a volume of 18,324,405 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 9.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 566.0% in the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 166,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 141,489 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

