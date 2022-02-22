Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.48

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 1747318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PROSY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prosus from €140.00 ($159.09) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prosus in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prosus from €128.00 ($145.45) to €122.00 ($138.64) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

