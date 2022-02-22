Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 410 ($5.58) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.42% from the stock’s current price.

PFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. upped their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.86) to GBX 318 ($4.32) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.86) to GBX 318 ($4.32) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Provident Financial stock opened at GBX 316.80 ($4.31) on Monday. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 383.80 ($5.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £803.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 337.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 339.27. The company has a quick ratio of 20.04, a current ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

