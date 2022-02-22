ProxyNode (PRX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 48.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ProxyNode has a market cap of $36,354.94 and $5.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 56.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00243924 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00014037 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004326 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000833 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00021889 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 190,766,069 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

