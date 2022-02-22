Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.52

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.52 and last traded at $31.52, with a volume of 8992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

PUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 1,861.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after purchasing an additional 900,556 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 464,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,909,000 after purchasing an additional 397,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,344,000 after purchasing an additional 358,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 185,567 shares during the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.