Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.52

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.52 and last traded at $31.52, with a volume of 8992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.
PUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.85.
About Prudential (NYSE:PUK)
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.
