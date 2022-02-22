PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $13.75. 6,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 17,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBCRY)

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

