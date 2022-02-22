Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $31.00. The stock traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 337308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NILSY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.74.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

