Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.34

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and traded as low as $6.65. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 61,100 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.
About Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY)
