Public Mint (MINT) Price Tops $0.0826 on Exchanges

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0826 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and $89,703.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00023100 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,388,315 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.