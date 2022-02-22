Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Holdings Boosted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,215 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,700,000 after acquiring an additional 526,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,890,000 after acquiring an additional 128,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $68.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,719 shares of company stock worth $2,908,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

