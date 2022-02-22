Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.750-$15.650 EPS.

PSA stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $342.38. 801,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,110. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $229.14 and a 52 week high of $377.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

