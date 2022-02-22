Qcash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $73.99 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $63.65 million and $73.99 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qcash has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00043235 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.37 or 0.06911702 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,117.08 or 1.00006293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00046823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00050182 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

