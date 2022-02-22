QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,639,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 268,340 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.41% of QUALCOMM worth $598,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 17.6% in the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $167.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.