Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Cap Reaches $19.99 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $19.99 million and $68,558.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,929.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.14 or 0.06984367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.53 or 0.00283501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.30 or 0.00778553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00071087 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.05 or 0.00398251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.47 or 0.00222714 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,012,736 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

