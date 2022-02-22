QuarkChain (QKC) Market Capitalization Reaches $91.51 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $91.51 million and $1.84 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00036621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00109402 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.