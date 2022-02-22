Qubitica (QBIT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.00

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.88 or 0.00289919 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005293 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000748 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.50 or 0.01250133 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Qubitica is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

