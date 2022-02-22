Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.15

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.15 and traded as low as C$30.07. Quebecor shares last traded at C$30.10, with a volume of 385,650 shares.

QBR.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

