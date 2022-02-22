Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.15

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.15 and traded as low as C$30.07. Quebecor shares last traded at C$30.10, with a volume of 385,650 shares.

QBR.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Quebecor alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.09.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.